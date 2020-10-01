Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray are playing together at the French Open for the first time

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski came from a set down to beat unseeded Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech and reach the French Open third round.

The 13th seeds, US Open quarter-finalists last month, defeated the Frenchmen 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Earlier on Thursday Dan Evans, Britain's top men's singles player, lost alongside partner Hubert Hurkacz.

Second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos beat the duo 6-2 6-2 - and face Murray and Skupski next.

After all six British players went out in the first round of the singles, there are three others left in the doubles with Murray and Skupski.

Third seed Joe Salisbury plays with partner Rajeev Ram on Friday, as do Cameron Norrie with Marton Fucsovics and Jonny O'Mara with Marcelo Arevalo.