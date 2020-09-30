Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stan Wawrinka won the French Open in 2015 when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka beat Germany’s Dominik Koepfer to move into the third round of this year’s tournament.

Wawrinka, 35, who defeated Britain’s Andy Murray in the first round on Sunday, secured a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over the world number 61.

The Swiss looked in complete control before Koepfer won the third set - the only time he broke Wawrinka’s serve.

However, the 16th seed easily won the final set in 30 minutes to advance.

Wawrinka will play either unseeded Frenchman Hugo Gaston or Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round.

Veteran John Isner lost on day four at Roland Garros, the 21st seed beaten 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 by fellow American Sebastian Korda.

The 20-year-old, who had to battle through three qualifying rounds last week, is ranked 213th in the world and had never won a Grand Slam main-draw match before this tournament.