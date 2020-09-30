Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kiki Bertens was in a lot of pain after the win over Sara Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens left the court in a wheelchair after a gruelling and bad-tempered second-round victory over Sara Errani in the French Open.

The Dutchwoman was in tears with cramps after her 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 9-7 victory over the Italian, who quickly departed without tapping racquets at the net, and also shouted an obscenity.

Errani, runner up in 2012, also appeared to mock Bertens' cramping.

The match, featuring 24 breaks of serve, lasted three hours 11 minutes.