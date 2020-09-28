Andy Murray managed to win just six games against Stan Wawrinka

Andy Murray must consider how motivated he is to continue top level tennis after a chastening French Open first round defeat by Stan Wawrinka, says Andrew Castle.

The 33-year-old Scot won just six games in what was the joint heaviest Grand Slam defeat of his career.

Former British number one Castle says Murray faces some "personal decisions".

"There's no great panic about it for Andy," he said.

"But he'll obviously have to examine how motivated he wants to be to keep going out there in his early to mid-thirties now with a brand new hip.

"I think he loves the locker room, I think he loves the thrill of competition and adores the training, and just wants to be a part of the fight.

"But how long you're going to want to keep being part of the fight and maintain that appetite for training if you keep on taking earlier losses than your talent suggests you should, I don't know."

Seven-time grand slam champion Mats Wilander suggested on television Murray should not be accepting wild card entries at this stage of his career, and instead allow the next generation to take the spots.

Castle told BBC Scotland's The Nine the comments were "extremely clumsy", adding all tournament directors would want Murray to take part.

But the former pro added Wilander's wider point about Murray's motivation was valid.

"If you look in the round what he was saying, it was 'Andy are you motivated to play out there? Do you still want to be part of that? Because it was a bit of a horror show', which it was for Andy.

"It was a really difficult time," Castle added. "He wants to be at the far end of the tournament fighting for the title.

"I don't know if that's still a possibility for him at the very top level but it doesn't matter what I say, it's all about what he wants to do."