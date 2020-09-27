French Open: Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn at Roland Garros
Serena Williams began her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over fellow American Kristie Ahn in the French Open first round.
Sixth seed Williams, who turned 39 on Saturday, overcame a rusty start to win 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 in Paris.
Once she came through a 74-minute opener, Williams began to play with more belief and clarity as she swept Ahn aside in a one-sided second set.
Williams will play Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.
Pironkova, 33, was handed a wildcard by Roland Garros after a memorable run to the US Open quarter-finals - where she lost to Williams - in her first tournament since 2017 after giving birth.
