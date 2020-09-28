Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Liam Broady had come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the French Open main draw

Qualifier Liam Broady was beaten in four sets by Czech Jiri Vesely in the first round to leave just one Briton in the French Open men's singles draw.

Broady, 26, was appearing in the Roland Garros main draw for the first time and gave a good account of himself in a 6-2 5-7 6-3 6-2 defeat.

His loss follows Sunday's exits by Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

Britain's last men's singles hope is Cameron Norrie, who faces Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan later on Monday.

Broady fights hard but falls short

British number six Broady had already come through three rounds of qualifying to secure his spot in the Roland Garros main draw and earned himself a guaranteed 60,000 euros (£54,000) as a first-round loser.

After losing the first set, the world number 207 threatened to turn the match around when he took the second and then went a break up in the third.

But he ran out of momentum and never recovered from being broken in the sixth game of the third set.

Vesely strung together five games in a row to seal that set and take the advantage in the fourth, keeping up a consistency that showed why he was ranked 139 places higher than the Briton.