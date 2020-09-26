Last updated on .From the section Tennis

A maximum of 1,000 fans were able to watch Petra Kvitova beat Oceane Dodin on Court Philippe Chatrier

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October. Venue: Roland Garros, Paris. Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova moved into the second round of the French Open by beating France's Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 in the opening match of day two.

Kvitova, 30, a semi-finalist in 2012, broke Dodin's serve in the eighth game and did not drop a point on her own first serve in the opening set.

Both players lost a service game early in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But the Czech got the decisive break in the 11th game and served out the match.

A maximum of 1,000 fans were allowed into the stadium, but they did not witness a home victory as 23-year-old Dodin, ranked 117th in the world, was unable to cause an upset.