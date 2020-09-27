Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans also lost in the Roland Garros first round in 2017 and 2019

British number one Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edged a fluctuating five-setter in Paris.

Evans, seeded 32nd, raced to the first set in 29 minutes before former world number four Nishikori fought back in cold and windy conditions.

The Briton reasserted control to level but Nishikori broke in a tense decider to win 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4.

Evans has lost on all three appearances in the main draw at Roland Garros.

