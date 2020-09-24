Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray lost to Wawrinka in the 2017 French Open semi-finals, with the Swiss going on to lose to Rafael Nadal in the final

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Andy Murray will meet fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round - the man whom the Briton played in his last match on the Paris clay in 2017.

British women's number one Johanna Konta, seeded ninth, has been handed an eye-catching opener against American teenager Coco Gauff.

Dan Evans - the nation's top-ranked man - meets Japan's Kei Nishikori.

However, British number two Kyle Edmund has pulled out with a knee injury.

Edmund's withdrawal means there will be six British players taking part in the singles, which starts at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.

The first-round matches in the men's and women's singles take place across the first three days.

The fortnight-long tournament is usually held at the end of May and the start of June but was postponed to this new date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poignant draw for old friends Murray and Wawrinka

Murray is back at Roland Garros for the first time since having two operations on a hip injury that almost ended his career.

Poignantly he has been drawn against Switzerland's Wawrinka, who is also a three-time major champion and has struggled with injuries in recent years.

The 33-year-old Scot's last match at Roland Garros was a five-set semi-final against Wawrinka, with Murray saying this week that it was that "brutal" match that "turned out to be the end" of his hip.

A resurfacing operation in January 2019 has resurrected Murray's career and he will be playing in his second Grand Slam singles event since the operation, having also competed at the US Open this month.

Murray and Wawrinka have already had chance to measure each other up after practising together on Court Philippe Chatrier this week.

What about the other Brits?

Konta, 29, reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year but may have been hoping for an easier opening opponent than 16-year-old Gauff.

Gauff has emerged as one of the most exciting talents on the tour following her runs to the Wimbledon and Australian Open fourth rounds - while she was still 15 - in the past 18 months.

However, this will be the American's first appearance in the French Open main draw and she has only one professional win on the surface so far.

Heather Watson is Britain's only other representative in the women's singles and the world number 56 has been drawn against France's Fiona Ferro in her opener.

Like Konta, Evans has been handed a tough task in the first round against Nishikori, a three-time French Open quarter-finalist and former world number four.

It was the worst possible draw for the 30-year-old in terms of ranking. Evans, yet to win a main-draw match at Roland Garros, is seeded 32nd and has been pitted against the player directly below him in the world rankings.

British number three Norrie will face a qualifier and that could yet end up being Liam Broady, who has reached the main draw for the first time.

More to follow.