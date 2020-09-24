Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart is ranked 150th in the world

Britain's Harriet Dart failed to reach the French Open main draw after losing her second-round qualifying match to Irina Bara.

The 24-year-old was beaten 7-5 6-2 by the Romanian in Paris.

The defeat means Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will be the only Britons in the women's singles main draw at Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday.

Later on Thursday, compatriot Liam Broady faces Australian Marc Polmans in the final round of men's qualifying.

Broady will be seeking to earn a spot in the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

The draw for the tournament takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund waiting to find out who they will face in the opening round.