Bianca Andreescu won the US Open on her first appearance in the main draw

Bianca Andreescu will miss her third Grand Slam of 2020 after pulling out of the French Open to focus on recovering from a knee injury before a busy 2021.

Andreescu, 20, won the 2019 US Open but was injured at the WTA Finals in October and has not competed since.

The world number seven said she will now miss the rest of the season.

"As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics," said the Canadian.

"I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever."

Andreescu said she will be able to focus on her "health and training" for the remainder of 2020.

After winning her first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in 2019, Andreescu missed the Australian Open early this year with the knee injury and, after Wimbledon was postponed, she also withdrew from this month's US Open.

Qualifying for the French Open has started at Roland Garros in Paris, with the men's and women's main draw beginning on 27 September.