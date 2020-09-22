Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart is ranked 150th in the world

Britain's Harriet Dart was in dominant form as she beat Romanian fifth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round of French Open qualifying.

The 24-year-old won nine games in a row to seal a 6-3 6-0 victory in just 63 minutes.

She will play Romania's world number 163 Irina Bara or Croat Tereza Mrdeza, who is ranked 242nd, next.

There are three rounds of qualifying before the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam starts on Sunday in Paris.

Dart, who reached the second round at this year's Australian Open, has never played in the main draw at Roland Garros.

Fellow Briton Samantha Murray Sharan plays Australia's Arina Rodionova in qualifying on Wednesday.