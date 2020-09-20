French Open qualifying: Five players ruled out after positive Covid-19 tests

Roland Garros
The French Open starts at Roland Garros on 27 September

Five unnamed players have withdrawn from French Open qualifying after two players and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.

Qualifying for the tournament at Roland Garros will start on Monday.

A statement read: "The Roland-Garros tournament directors can confirm two players in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for Covid-19."

It added: "In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament which begins tomorrow [Monday] and will self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Thursday, 17 September."

