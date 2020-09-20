Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic has reached the final in Rome 10 times

World number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the final of the Italian Open with victory over Casper Ruud.

The Serbian, who has won the clay court tournament four times, claimed a 7-5 6-3 victory over the Norwegian, who is ranked 34 in the world.

A maximum of 1,000 people were allowed in the stands for the first time this week to watch Sunday's action.

Djokovic, 33, will play either Diego Schwartzman, who knocked out Rafael Nadal, or Denis Shapovalov.

"I don't take anything for granted, even after 15 years on the tour, I still enjoy it," said Djokovic, who can win a record 36th Masters title if he wins the tournament.

"I still have a hunger for the titles and putting myself in a position to fight for the title is exactly where I want to be."