Johanna Konta has split from coach Thomas Hogstedt

British number one Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Italian Open after a third-round defeat by Garbine Muguruza.

Konta was beaten 6-4 6-1 by the world number 17, who claimed a third win in five matches between the pair.

The Briton reached the final in Rome last year but was beaten in one hour 22 minutes on the clay by Muguruza, who will next play Victoria Azarenka.

World number 13 Konta, 29, has also announced she has split from coach Thomas Hogstedt.

"They were only working on a trial basis and they agreed to work together for the US swing and then assess going forward," said a spokesperson for Konta.

Konta will now prepare for the French Open, which begins on 27 September.