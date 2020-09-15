Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Edmund lost to top seed Novak Djokovic at the US Open earlier this month

British number two Kyle Edmund lost in the first round of the Italian Open as qualifier Marco Cecchinato fought back to win 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2.

Edmund, 25, made a strong start by winning the first set in Rome and was tied at 3-3 before rain suspended play.

When the action resumed, 27-year-old Cecchinato won the tie-break to take the match to a decider.

The Italian broke Edmund in the first game of the third set and never looked back as he secured victory.