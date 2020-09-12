Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid won their first US Open titles a partnership in 2017

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Britons Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won their fourth successive US Open men's wheelchair doubles title with a 6-4 6-1 win over French second seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

There were four breaks of serve early in the first set before Hewett's angled forehand winner saw the top seeds break to love to take the 10th game and set.

The pair broke twice more in the second set en route to their eighth Slam.

Hewett also plays in Sunday's men's singles final, against Shingo Kunieda.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Reid, who has now won five US Open doubles titles. "These are unusual times. It's been six months since we last had the opportunity to compete.

"A massive thanks to Alfie. It's now a few in the bag and I hope it's not the last."

Elsewhere, Briton Andy Lapthorne failed in his mission to defend his men's quad title after he was knocked out at the round-robin stage by Dutchman Sam Schroder, who recorded a 6-2 6-1 win.