Dominic Thiem's previous best result at the US Open was a quarter-final appearance in 2018

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Austrian Dominic Thiem will face German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after overcoming Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was a match that saw Thiem benefit from a disputed decision in the first set then twice break back as the third seed served to take sets two and three.

Thiem sealed a 6-2 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) as Medvedev found the net.

Both he and Zverev are looking to win their first Grand Slam singles title.

Sunday will also witness the first male major singles champion born in the 1990s.

More to follow.