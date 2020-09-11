Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett has won three Grand Slam singles titles and seven Grand Slam doubles titles

Britain's Alfie Hewett is one win away from a third successive US Open wheelchair singles title after coming through a hard-fought semi-final.

Hewett, who beat doubles partner and compatriot Gordon Reid in the quarter-finals, overcame second seed Gustavo Fernandez, of Argentina, 6-4 1-6 6-3.

Hewett, 22, hurled his racquet into the air in an exuberant celebration.

He will take on top seed Shingo Kunieda from Japan in the final on Sunday at Flushing Meadows in New York.