Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is currently 115th in the world rankings

Britain's Andy Murray will be playing in two indoor events in Cologne, Germany in October.

Both events will be held at the Lanxess Arena, with the first between 11-18 October and the second between 18-25 October.

The tournaments are two of four new events added to the ATP schedule in the weeks following the French Open, with the others in Italy and Kazakhstan.

Autumn events in China and Japan were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Last week, Murray played in a Grand Slam for the first time in 20 months after career-saving hip surgery but lost in the second round of the US Open to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has indicated that he will play at the French Open. external-link

Murray will be joined in the indoor tournaments in Cologne by US Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev and world number nine Gael Monfils.

“It’s great there will be two ATP tournaments in Cologne in such a complicated season,” said German Zverev. “It is always special for me to play in Germany and I would be very happy if there could be as many fans in the arena as possible.”

The US Open is being played behind closed doors, but there are plans to allow up to 11,500 people to watch each day of the French Open once it starts on 21 September.