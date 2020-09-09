Last updated on .From the section Tennis

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Last year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev saw off fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The third seed won 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to set up a meeting with second seed Dominic Thiem or Alex de Minaur.

Medvedev, who was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the 2019 final, was dominant on Arthur Ashe Stadium despite needing a medical timeout in the final set.

It means the 24-year-old is yet to drop a set in New York this year.

More to follow.