Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won the past three US Open doubles titles

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

British defending champion Alfie Hewett will play his doubles partner Gordon Reid in the first round of the US Open wheelchair singles.

The tournament begins on Thursday.

In the women's singles, GB's Jordanne Whiley has drawn the top seed Diede de Groot on her first visit to Flushing Meadows since winning the 2015 title.

Lucy Shuker plays Angelica Bernal, while Andy Lapthorne will defend his title in the quad singles, which begins with a four-man round-robin stage.