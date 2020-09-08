Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram (right) won the Australian Open men's doubles title in January

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Joe Salisbury's hopes of making back-to-back Grand Slam finals are over after he and Rajeev Ram lost their US Open men's doubles semi-final.

The Briton and his American partner, the third seeds here, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Croat Nikola Mektic.

Salisbury and Ram won the Australian Open title in January at the last major of the year before tennis was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final is on Thursday.

The eighth seeds will play an unseeded pair for the title in New York - either Romania's Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer or Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazilian Bruno Soares.