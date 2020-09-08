Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number 41 Jennifer Brady has not dropped a set on her way to the last four at Flushing Meadows

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

American Jennifer Brady reached her first Grand Slam semi-final after she beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in straight sets at the US Open.

The 25-year-old, who knocked out former champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round, won 6-3 6-2.

Brady, who showed her intent by racing to a 4-0 lead after 15 minutes, is the first woman into the last four.

Fourth seed and 2018 champion Naomi Osaka plays Shelby Rogers in Tuesday's other quarter-final (00:00 BST).

The other women's quarter-finals are on Wednesday when 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams faces Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova, while two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka plays Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens.

The women's draw has been wide open after high-profile withdrawals before the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as an early exit for top seed Karolina Pliskova.

It has paved the way for lower-ranked players such as Brady to make their mark on the biggest stage at Flushing Meadows, where the event is being held behind closed doors.

"I came out with nerves, she [Putintseva] did too. I just tried to pretend it was a first-round match," said Brady, who won last month's Top Seed Open for her first WTA title.

"I was happy with how I started and was able to build on the momentum."