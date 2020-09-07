Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray reached the final of the Western and Southern Open two weeks ago

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski lost in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles of the US Open.

The duo were beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-4) by the pairing of Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

Murray won the title at Flushing Meadows in New York with Soares four years ago.

However, Murray and Skupski lost the first four games and wasted set points at 5-4 in the second set before losing on the tie-break.

But there is still British interest in the competition as Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram, seeded third, take on the eighth-seeded pairing of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic in the semi-finals.

In the other final-four match, Pavic and Soares play the team of Jean-Julien Rojer from the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.