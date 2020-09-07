Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem has matched his best US Open performance after also reaching the quarter-finals in 2018

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Second seed Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a comfortable win over Canada’s 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, beat Britain’s Andy Murray in round two but lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 6-1 against Thiem.

“I was really nervous before as I knew I was going to play against an amazing opponent, an up-and-coming superstar,” said the 27-year-old Austrian.

“I started to have a great feeling in the second and third set.”

Thiem, third in the world, is the highest-ranked player left in the men’s singles after world number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified when he accidentally hit a tennis ball at a line judge during his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

None of the players left in the men’s event have won a Grand Slam, although Thiem has lost in three finals – at the French Open in 2018 and 2019 and the Australian Open earlier this year.

Asked if Djokovic’s disqualification put him under more pressure, Thiem, who won the third set in only 26 minutes, told Amazon Prime Video: “It doesn’t. I really focus on myself and look match to match.

“For myself and the other players, it doesn’t matter if the big three [Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal] are still here or not, everyone just wants their hands on this trophy and it doesn’t matter who you have to beat.

“I’m probably one of the oldest players left, which is surreal.”

Thiem will face 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur after the 21st seed beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-2.

There are two more last-16 ties to be played on day eight as Italy’s sixth seed Matteo Berrettini faces Russia’s 10th seed Andrey Rublev, with another Russian, third seed Daniil Medvedev, taking on American Frances Tiafoe, the world number 82.