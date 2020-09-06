Last updated on .From the section Tennis

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his US Open fourth-round match after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge.

Djokovic showed his frustration after losing serve to trail 6-5 against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian world number one took a ball out of his pocket and hit it behind him, striking the female line judge in her throat.

After a lengthy discussion, he was defaulted by tournament officials.

The Grand Slam rules state: "Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site.

"The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code."

Djokovic was the heavy favourite to win the men's singles title at the US Open, which is being played behind closed doors and is the first Grand Slam to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Going into the match against 20th seed Carreno Busta, Djokovic had not lost a singles match in 2020.

The 33-year-old was aiming for an 18th Grand Slam triumph to move closer to rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are not playing in New York, in the race to finish with the most men's major titles of all-time.

