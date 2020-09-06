US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev into last eight by beating Davidovich Fokina
|2020 US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept
|Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.
Alexander Zverev reached the US Open quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The German fifth seed won 6-2 6-2 6-1 in just 94 minutes to make the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.
Spanish world number 99 Davidovich Fokina, who knocked out Cameron Norrie on Friday, was hampered by an ankle injury in the third set.
Zverev will play 27th seed Borna Coric or Jordan Thompson next in New York.