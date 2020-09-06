Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year, his best performance at a Grand Slam

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Alexander Zverev reached the US Open quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The German fifth seed won 6-2 6-2 6-1 in just 94 minutes to make the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Spanish world number 99 Davidovich Fokina, who knocked out Cameron Norrie on Friday, was hampered by an ankle injury in the third set.

Zverev will play 27th seed Borna Coric or Jordan Thompson next in New York.