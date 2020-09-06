Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jennifer Brady is yet to drop a set in this year's US Open

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

American Jennifer Brady reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final by disposing of 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at the US Open.

The 25-year-old, seeded 28th, won 6-1 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

German 32-year-old Kerber, a three-time major champion, lost the first set in just 22 minutes and won only 35% points on her second serve throughout.

Brady will face Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic or Yulia Putintseva next.

"It feels great, I'm so happy. I played a spectacular first set," said Brady, who received treatment on a leg injury in the second set.

Although Kerber became more competitive, the American held her nerve and sealed victory when the 17th seed sent a return long.