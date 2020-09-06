Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won their first Grand Slam together in January

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Briton Joe Salisbury and USA's Rajeev Ram beat Chris Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald to reach the US Open men's doubles semi-finals and remain on track for a second successive Grand Slam.

The Americans, at times, were overawed by the volleying of the Australian Open champions, who twice broke the serve of McDonald in the opening set.

Salisbury was broken in the next set but the third seeds broke back before securing a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) win.

Their semi-final is on Tuesday.

They will play either eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic or Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Salisbury and Ram began their partnership at the start of the 2019 season and have won three titles.