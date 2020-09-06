Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Timea Babos (left) and Kristina Mladenovic have won three Grand Slam women's doubles titles together

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Hungary's Timea Babos says the decision to withdraw her and France's Kristina Mladenovic from the US Open women's doubles because of coronavirus restrictions is "simply injustice".

Mladenovic, 27, has been told to quarantine after being in close contact with fellow French player Benoit Paire, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The top seeds had already won their first-round match before being stopped from playing in the second round.

"[It's] incomprehensible," added Babos.

The US Tennis Association said Mladenovic's quarantine prevented her moving from her hotel to Flushing Meadows.

However, French 32nd seed Adrian Mannarino - another player in the group quarantined after close contact with Paire - was allowed to play his third-round singles match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday after lengthy discussions.

Babos, 27, and Mladenovic were due to play Canadian-American pair Gabriela Dabrowski and Alison Riske in the second round on Saturday.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, Babos questioned why Mannarino was able to play but she and Mladenovic were not.

"I'm sitting here in my kitchen and crying," Babos said.

"It's terribly unfair all over, I don't see any acceptable reason why this should have been the case."

Mladenovic and Babos won the most recent Grand Slam women's doubles title at the Australian Open in January, which was their third major success together.