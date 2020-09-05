Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 US Open final

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Last year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev cruised past world number 138 JJ Wolf in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

The Russian third seed beat the American 21-year-old 6-3 6-3 6-2 and is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Medvedev, 24, will play either American Frances Tiafoe or Hungary's Marton Fucsovics next.

"It's good that I managed to win in three sets," he said.

"With six months of not playing tennis it's not easy to recover from four or five-set matches."

Fellow Russian Andrey Rublev, 22, is also through to the fourth round after the 10th seed beat Italy's Salvatore Caruso 6-0 6-4 6-0.

Medvedev broke twice in an almost flawless first set, with the Russian making just two unforced errors.

At 5-1 down in the second set Wolf - playing in the singles main draw at a Grand Slam for the first time - became the first player to break Medvedev's serve at this year's tournament.

But Medvedev closed out the set with an ace before the pair exchanged breaks early in the third.

The Russian claimed two more breaks and tapped a forehand volley into open court to hold serve and wrap up a routine victory.