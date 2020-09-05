Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the final of the men's doubles at last year's US Open

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the US Open men's doubles quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Demoliner.

Murray, 34, struggled with his serve early on and was broken in the fifth game, immediately after the Dutch-Brazilian pair had been broken.

Two great shots down the line from Skupski in the eighth game earned the second crucial break in the first set.

The British pair broke twice more in the second set en route to victory.

Murray won this title with Brazilian Bruno Soares in 2016, but chose to end their fruitful partnership last year. His partnership with Skupski has yet to produce a title, but the unseeded pair are one of the favourites for this year's championship.

In the last eight they will face 38-year-old Soares and Croat Mate Pavic, following their three-set win over American duo Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.