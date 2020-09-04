Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serena Williams defeated Sloane Stephens in the last 16 in 2013 before going on to win her fifth US Open title

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Serena Williams could be set for her stiffest challenge at this year's US Open so far when she faces fellow American and 2017 champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the last 16.

The pair have faced each other six times, with the 38-year-old coming out on top on five occasions, including at the 2013 US Open, which she won.

However, this is their first meeting since the 2015 French Open.

"She's a great competitor," said the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner.

"You can't win a Slam and not be really, really, really, really good."

Third seed Williams, seeking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, added: "It's always going to be intense. Always going to be, you know, who I am on the court, so that's the only thing I can do.

"And the only difference is I'm playing such a good player so early, so I have to bring what I can even more."

That match is second on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova will look to topple another seed when she faces Croat 18th seed Donna Vekic. The 32-year-old has already caused a stir in New York having seen off two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza in the last round.

Her feats so far have been all the more remarkable because this is her first event since Wimbledon 2017, after which she gave birth to her first child.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka, coming off the back of winning her first title since 2016, faces Poland's Iga Swiatek and Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, the Belarusian's doubles partner, is up against dangerous 27th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Seventh seed Madison Keys, who Stephens defeated in the final three years ago, will play France's Alize Cornet in the first match of the night session on Ashe (00:00 BST).

In the men's competition, it promises to be a battle of the big serves as Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem comes up against 2014 champion Marin Cilic of Croatia after Keys-Cornet.

"It's not a guy I want to face in the third round," said Thiem, a three-time Grand Slam finalist.

Home interest in the men's singles will be focused on Frances Tiafoe and JJ Wolf. Tiafoe, who beat Australia's John Millman on Thursday, is up against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics while Wolf faces third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, which opens up proceedings inside Ashe at 17:00 BST.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 15th seed who overwhelmed Andy Murray, will face France's Corentin Moutet, the victor over another Briton, Dan Evans.

Another Canadian, Vasek Pospisil, will be hoping for another scalp following his surprise win over compatriot and 24th seed Milos Raonic. The world number 94 faces Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski play their second-round men's doubles match against Marcelo Demoliner and Matwe Middelkoop at 16:00.