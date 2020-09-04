Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka wore a face mask bearing the name of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead in February

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Naomi Osaka was given a test by Marta Kostyuk before coming through in three sets to reach the US Open fourth round.

The 2018 champion, seeded fourth, won 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 against the 18-year-old Ukrainian on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Japan's Osaka, 22, is carrying a hamstring injury that forced her out of last week's Western and Southern Open final and wore heavy strapping on her left thigh.

She will play 14th seed Anett Kontaveit or 24th seed Magda Linette next.

Osaka, who has been speaking out against racism in the United States, came on to court at Flushing Meadows wearing a face mask bearing the name of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead while jogging in Georgia in February.

She has said she will wear a mask with a different name for each match she plays in New York.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, German 2016 champion Angelique Kerber beat Ann Li 6-3 6-4 and will now play American 28th seed Jennifer Brady, who saw off France's Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3.

Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic won 6-3 6-3 against Russia's Varvara Gracheva and next faces Kazakh 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva.