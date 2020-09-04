This year's US Open was Cameron Norrie's best performance at a Grand Slam

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Briton Cameron Norrie's US Open run ended in a four-set loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Norrie led by a break in the third set but then lost 11 of the last 12 games as he fell to a 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-2 6-1 defeat in the third round in New York.

The unforced errors mounted for the 25-year-old in the final two sets with Norrie making 57 overall.

Dan Evans was following Norrie on court five to finish his second-round match against Corentin Moutet.

British number one Evans trailed the Frenchman 4-6 6-3 6-5 when rain ended play on Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

Norrie, ranked 76th, appeared to be establishing control in the match when he broke to lead 2-1 in the third set but world number 99 Davidovich Fokina levelled straight away and then ran away with the match as the Briton's performance dropped alarmingly.

He struggled desperately on serve in the closing stages, losing more than 60% of the points on his own delivery in the third set. The double faults then mounted at crucial stages in the fourth set with Norrie appearing to be having issues with his eyes.

Norrie had fought back from two sets down and saved match points to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, but he was not happy with the level of his performance then and certainly will not be with how he fell away against the 21-year-old.

The first two sets had been very competitive, if still error-strewn. After a break apiece, the first went to a tie-break which the Spaniard dominated, winning the last five points.

Norrie saved three break points in the fourth game of the second set and then immediately pounced, chasing down and sending a forehand down the line to go 3-2 up. After saving another break point at 5-4 up, a similar shot sealed the set for the Briton but it was to be largely downhill from there.