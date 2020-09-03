Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Andy Murray was overpowered by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open second round, losing 6-2 6-3 6-4 in New York.

Murray, 33, came back from two sets down in his first-round match on Tuesday but never threatened to do the same against the 20-year-old Canadian.

He was not able to create a break point against the 15th seed under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Dan Evans or Corentin Moutet next.

The British number one and France's Moutet must finish their second-round match on Friday after heavy rain stopped play on Flushing Meadows' outside courts.

