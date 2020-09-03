Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem's best US Open performance is reaching the quarter-final in 2018

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India's Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2.

The Austrian second seed will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Slovak Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 at Flushing Meadows.

There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon finalist and seeded 24th, defeated Andy Murray at last week's Western and Southern Open.

World number 94 Pospisil will now play Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini moved past Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6) and will play Norway's 30th seed Casper Ruud.