Tsvetana Pironkova's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2010

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the US Open, losing in straight sets to Tsvetana Pironkova.

The Spanish 10th seed, who reached this year's Australian Open final, lost 7-5 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Pironkova, 32, is playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, after which she gave birth to her first child.

"I didn't expect my first tournament to be so good," said Pironkova.

"It's welcome. That's why I came back, for these matches and these stages."

The Bulgarian will play Croat 18th seed Donna Vekic next in New York.

Elsewhere, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3.

The 21-year-old American, seeded second, will face Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur in the third round.

Amanda Anisimova, 19, came from behind to see off 16-year-old fellow American Katrina Scott 4-6 6-4 6-1.