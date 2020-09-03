Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open at Flushing Meadows last week

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the US Open in three sets by Sorana Cirstea.

Ninth seed Konta led by a set and a break but the Romanian world number 77 fought back to win 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

Konta, 29, saved two match points on her serve in the ninth game of the final set but Cirstea coolly sealed victory with an ace.

Cirstea, 30, will next play Czech 20th seed Karolina Muchova in New York.

