US Open 2020: Johanna Konta beaten by Sorana Cirstea in second round
|2020 US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept
Britain's Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the US Open in three sets by Sorana Cirstea.
Ninth seed Konta led by a set and a break but the Romanian world number 77 fought back to win 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.
Konta, 29, saved two match points on her serve in the ninth game of the final set but Cirstea coolly sealed victory with an ace.
Cirstea, 30, will next play Czech 20th seed Karolina Muchova in New York.
