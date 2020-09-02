Last updated on .From the section Tennis

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Top seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of the US Open in the second round with a heavy defeat by France's Caroline Garcia.

Pliskova, runner-up in 2016, lost 6-1 7-6 (7-2) to the world number 50.

Czech world number three Pliskova was the highest ranked player here in the absence of Australian Ashleigh Barty and Romania's Simona Halep.

Her exit may further improve Serena Williams' chances of a 24th Grand Slam title.

