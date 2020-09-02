Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Petra Kvitova won 89% of her first-serve points in her victory over Kateryna Kozlova

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova overcame an early setback to beat Kateryna Kozlova and reach the US Open third round.

The Czech sixth seed came back from a break down in the first set and saved a set point to beat the Ukrainian 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

But Kvitova's compatriot Marketa Vondrousova, the 12th seed, became the highest-ranked woman to make an exit.

The 2019 French Open runner-up lost 6-1 6-2 to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Former champion Angelique Kerber came through a tough encounter with fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam, winning 6-3 7-6 (8-6), while there were also victories for Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic and Estonian 14th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova is in action later on Wednesday when she faces a tricky test against former world number four Caroline Garcia of France, while Japanese fourth seed and 2018 champion Naomi Osaka takes on Italy's Camila Giorgi.