Johanna Konta reached the US Open quarter-finals in 2019

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept Coverage: Selected live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Johanna Konta overcame a challenging first set to beat compatriot Heather Watson 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 and advance to the US Open second round.

Konta, 29, was made to work hard for the first set, saving six set points before winning a tie-break.

But the ninth seed then took command, dropping just one game in the second.

Konta, a quarter-finalist in 2019 at Flushing Meadows, now plays Romania's world number 77 Sorana Cirstea.

It is the first step for Konta as she looks to improve on her effort last year, especially given six of the world's top 10 women are absent.

Hopes are high for her coming into the US Open after a semi-finals appearance at last week's Western and Southern Open.

But from the outset Watson, 28, showed some of the form that won her a WTA title in Acapulco before coronavirus put a stop to competitive tennis earlier this year.

There was little to separate the two Britons in the opening games, as both held serve in a high-quality contest.

Konta began to edge ahead and eventually got the break to go 5-4 up, but world number 54 Watson broke back immediately.

After saving two set points at 6-5 down, Konta relied on her serve to save four more in the tie-break.

She eventually wrapped up the set after an hour and 13 minutes as Watson's forehand drifted wide of the line.

Two breaks of serve in quick succession - one thanks to a sublime forehand lob - brought Konta to match point at 5-0 but she slapped a backhand winner into the net.

She served out with ease though, holding to love to earn her place in the second round.