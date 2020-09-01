Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Suarez Navarro has reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam on seven occasions

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

The Spaniard, who turns 32 on Thursday, has revealed she has early stage Hodgkin Lymphoma and will require six months of chemotherapy.

Suarez Navarro had intended to make 2020 her last season on tour and pulled out of the US Open last week.

She last played in February at the Qatar Total Open, where she claimed one of her two tour titles in 2016.

The seven-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist reached number six in February 2016 and is currently ranked 71 in the world.