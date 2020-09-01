Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open

2020 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Andy Murray staged a stunning comeback against Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round on his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles tennis.

The 33-year-old came from two sets and a break down against the Japanese to win 4-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Murray, whose last major singles appearance was at the 2019 Australian Open before career-saving hip surgery, started flat and dispirited.

But he found his fight and saved a match point to set up a stunning win.

The Scot will face Canadian 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the second round.

Murray finds his voice and his spirit

Playing in an empty and quiet Arthur Ashe Stadium - a far cry from the noisy stage where Murray won his maiden Grand Slam title in 2012 - the Scot's early despondence was all the more noticeable.

In his BBC radio commentary David Law said "Andy Murray does not look like Andy Murray", such was his manner, as he quietly trudged around, shoulders slumped, as he was outplayed.

During the first two sets Murray barely berated himself for his five double faults and 30 unforced errors, seeming almost resigned to his fate before his energy levels - and his voice - began to rise towards the end of the third set.

And that was when Andy Murray began to look exactly like Andy Murray.

A roar greeted the blistering forehand that gave him two set points in the third-set tie-break and then he let it all out with a trademark "come on!" when Nishioka netted a backhand on the second.

The character that took him to three Grand Slam titles and the world number one ranking before his body so cruelly let him down shone through as he saved a match point with a crosscourt backhand at 6-5 in the fourth.

It would be nearly an hour later until he himself carved out his own match point, needing to recover from a break down in the fifth game of the fifth - which he did with a sumptuous backhand lob in the very next game - to stay on track.

When Nishioka sent a backhand out on match point, Murray completed his 10th career comeback from two sets down and answered any lingering questions about whether he could still be competitive on the biggest stage.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Phenomenal. The hip is the least of his worries when he wakes up tomorrow morning.

Boy, is he going to be sore. He's come through again. A lot of players stopped by to watch. Murray is a draw card when it comes to being watched by other players.

Both players deserved it. Extraordinary match.

More to follow.