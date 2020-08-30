Last updated on .From the section Tennis

This year's tournament at Flushing Meadows will be held behind closed doors

An unnamed player has been withdrawn from the US Open, which starts on Monday in New York, after testing positive for coronavirus.

The player is showing no symptoms, but must now isolate for 10 days.

A US Tennis Association statement said: "A player has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the tournament."

Contact tracing will also determine if close contacts will need to quarantine for 14 days.