Last updated on

Djokovic won the title for the third time

World number one Novak Djokovic stayed unbeaten in 2020 with a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic to win the Western and Southern Open in New York.

The 33-year-old Serb equalled Rafael Nadal's record of 35 Masters 1000 Series titles.

Canadian Raonic, the world number 30, took the first set in 31 minutes.

Djokovic levelled before coming from 2-0 down in the decider to seal his 80th ATP title in exactly two hours.

