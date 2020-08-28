Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt as she walked onto court

Naomi Osaka reached the Western and Southern Open final with a straight-set victory over Elise Mertens.

The Japanese fourth seed defeated Belgium's Mertens 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

The semi-final was due to take place on Thursday but tournament organisers suspended play for a day in protest against racial inequality.

It came after Osaka had pulled out of the match, saying that external-link "as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand".

The 2018 US Open champion then decided to play despite being ready to concede after a "lengthy" consultation with the WTA and USTA.

"For me it's been a little bit stressful, I couldn't really sleep last night so I'm really glad I was able to play at a pretty good level," Osaka said.

"I'm really glad I didn't mentally collapse. I was down a break in the second and I got really tight in the tie-break so really glad I didn't just dip."

The Western and Southern Open was one of a number of sporting events in the US to be suspended in protest at the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Former world number one Osaka raced through the opening set at Flushing Meadows, breaking Mertens' serve at the first opportunity.

She did so again in the second set, but grew frustrated as Mertens broke her twice, with Osaka also being forced to save eight break points before moving 5-4 ahead.

She eventually edged the tie-break to progress to her first final of the year, where she will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

The Western and Southern Open is usually held in Cincinnati but was moved to New York to create a two-tournament safety bubble that also incorporates the US Open, which starts on Monday and is the first Grand Slam since the sport was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.