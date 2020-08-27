Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2012

US Open 2020 Dates: 31 August - 13 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Britain's former US Open champion Andy Murray will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the behind-closed-doors Grand Slam.

Murray, 33, is playing singles at a major for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open after injury problems.

British number one Johanna Konta plays her compatriot Heather Watson, while Kyle Edmund could face men's top seed Novak Djokovic in round two.

The Grand Slam starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

A host of star names, including defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, are not playing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are no qualifying rounds or mixed doubles, with the men's and women's doubles reduced to 32 teams and the wheelchair events taking place after initially being omitted by the USTA.

