Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The last of the Bryan brothers' titles came at the Delray Beach Open in February

American twins Bob and Mike Bryan - the most successful men's doubles team of all time - have announced their immediate retirement.

The brothers, 42, previously announced their intention to retire following the 2020 US Open, but have bowed out early because there will be no fans at Flushing Meadows.

They won a record 119 tournaments, including 16 Grand Slam titles.

"The crowds is what make the US Open magical in our minds," Bob Bryan said.

"It was to really say our thank-yous to everybody and feel the atmosphere one last time."

His brother Mike added during an interview with the New York Times. external-link that they "both feel it in our guts that it is the right moment", with their age and fitness also playing a part in their decision.

"At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete," Mike Bryan said.

"We love playing still but we don't love getting our bodies ready to get out there."

Bob Bryan had hip resurfacing surgery in 2018 - the same operation Britain's Andy Murray had in January this year - and returned to the court five months later to continue the winning partnership.

The pair made their major championship debut at their home Grand Slam in 1995. In 2007 they helped the United States win the Davis Cup and won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

At their peak in 2012 and 2013, the Bryans held all four major titles and the gold medal from the London Olympics.

Australia's Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde are a distant second in the Open era with 11 Grand Slam titles and 61 tour titles.

Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver hold the record for most Grand Slam doubles titles with 20.